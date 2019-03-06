English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Model 3 to Reach "Volume Production" by Mid-2019, Says Elon Musk

Tesla also said last week its global sales would now be online-only, in a bid to cut overhead costs.

Reuters

Updated:March 6, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Tesla Model 3. (Photo: Reuters)
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said production of the $35,000 version of the electric car maker's Model 3 will start this month, but would not reach "volume production" until mid-year.

"Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid-year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve," Musk said in response to a tweet.



 
It was not immediately clear what Musk meant by "volume production". Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

The launch of the $35,000 version, Tesla's cheapest model, last week comes at a crucial time for the company as some analysts had raised concerns that demand for the higher-priced versions of the Model 3 was beginning to dry up in the United States, especially after a federal tax credit was cut in half this year.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
