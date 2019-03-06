English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Model 3 to Reach "Volume Production" by Mid-2019, Says Elon Musk
Tesla also said last week its global sales would now be online-only, in a bid to cut overhead costs.
Tesla Model 3. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said production of the $35,000 version of the electric car maker's Model 3 will start this month, but would not reach "volume production" until mid-year.
"Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid-year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve," Musk said in response to a tweet.
It was not immediately clear what Musk meant by "volume production". Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
The launch of the $35,000 version, Tesla's cheapest model, last week comes at a crucial time for the company as some analysts had raised concerns that demand for the higher-priced versions of the Model 3 was beginning to dry up in the United States, especially after a federal tax credit was cut in half this year.
Tesla also said last week its global sales would now be online-only, in a bid to cut overhead costs.
"Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid-year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve," Musk said in response to a tweet.
Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2019
It was not immediately clear what Musk meant by "volume production". Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
The launch of the $35,000 version, Tesla's cheapest model, last week comes at a crucial time for the company as some analysts had raised concerns that demand for the higher-priced versions of the Model 3 was beginning to dry up in the United States, especially after a federal tax credit was cut in half this year.
Tesla also said last week its global sales would now be online-only, in a bid to cut overhead costs.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mainstream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results