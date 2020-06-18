Tesla Model S EV Becomes World’s First Electric Car With 600 Km Plus Battery Range

Tesla Model S has become the first electric car in the world to cross the 400 plus mile mark. In a statement on its official website, Tesla said, “Starting today, all North American Model S Long Range Plus vehicles have an official EPA-rated range of 402 miles, representing a nearly 20% increase in range when compared to a 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design.”

Further, in the statement, the brand informed that all Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will be getting the 402-mile rating.

The statement added, “This significant achievement reflects Tesla’s obsession with efficiency and energy frugality, and is realized through several changes, both iterative and transformational, in core hardware and system architecture development by the Tesla engineering, design and production teams. These changes went into production earlier this year when we first started manufacturing Model S Long Range Plus at our factory in Fremont, California. All Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will receive the new 402-mile rating.”

The electric car marker company has made quite a few changes in its design. These include a reduction in mass, usage of aero wheels and tyres, increase in drive unit efficiency, maximisation of regenerative braking among others.