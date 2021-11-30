Tesla Model S Falls Off Cliff, Rolls 100 Feet Down; Driver Escapes With a Minor Bruise

Tesla and safety have not made a good pair in headlines recently. While the automaker is under investigation for its Autopilot by the NHTSA, this accident happened to go viral on the internet last week. A Tesla Model S reportedly fell off a cliff in Puerto Rico last Thursday and rolled down about 100 feet. From the images, as one can see, the car has been completely damaged in the crash and even seems beyond repair. The interesting part, however, is that the owner of the ill-fated car managed to escape death and walked off with a minor bruise on his arm.

ALSO READ: Tesla Model 3 Electric Car Bursts in Flames After Accident in Autopilot Mode

A user, who tweeted about the incident, wrote, “Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. The driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks, Elon Musk for your innovative safety features."

Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. Driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks @elonmusk for your innovative safety features! pic.twitter.com/J9otsbWNI0— Elias Sobrino Najul (@eliassob) November 25, 2021

The tweet took the internet by storm ad even Elon Musk ended up liking it. While we are still dark on details on how the driver managed to escape without major injuries or the exact reason of the crash, speculations suggest that Autopilot could be responsible.

Also Watch:

US road safety agency, NHTSA recently launched a probe into Tesla’s Autopilot after several crashes were reported in the country. The regulator is currently running a fine-tooth comb through the brand’s technologies and methods used to monitor, assist and enforce driver’s engagement when using the Autopilot. Also under the radar is the system’s ability to detect objects and events on the road and their response to them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.