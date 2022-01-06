Tesla Model S Performance on Autopilot Rams Into Sidewalk, Driver Shares Footage

Electric automaker Tesla has been pushing its self-drive feature rather aggressively. The company recently rolled out an update to its Full Self Drive software. The new update version 10.8 claims to perform better even on difficult road challenges. But can it be trusted completely as yet? The recent unfortunate examples of driving on the FSD suggest that we still may be far away from riding a complete autopilot vehicle.

A video posted on YouTube by David Giglio shows the driver’s side wheels of the Tesla getting damaged after the vehicle hit a curb while driving on FSD Beta. The video shows the vehicle moving through a vacant area at night. The car starts off well but it suddenly hits the edge of a sidewalk, damaging both the front and rear ends of the driver’s side.

As per motor1.com, Tesla cars aren’t equipped to avoid potholes and can hit curbs while driving. This means that the driver can’t fully trust the self-drive feature and needs to be attentive while using the feature, especially outside the safe driving conditions.

Another YouTube video revealed a few other dashcam videos showing the instances of when the autopilot feature went horribly wrong.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Tesla’s autopilot system has received a lot of flak from agencies in the past. According to Reuters, US’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in August this year opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot system in 765,000 US vehicles after a streak of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

Also Watch:

The Tesla autopilot uses cameras and sensors to the environment around the car. These sensors and cameras send feedback about the surroundings to the vehicle’s AI that uses them to make the driving safer. The car is loaded with eight surround cameras providing 360 degrees of visibility to up to 250 meters of range at all times.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.