Tesla Model S Owner Blows Up Car After Being Slapped With 20,000-Euro Repair Bill

Tesla is leading the EV segment globally and its frequent appearance in headlines is not news anymore. However, this time it’s because of an owner in Finland who decided to blow up his car with 30kg of dynamite.

The crew of a YouTube channel - Pommijatkat - shot the entire episode that premiered on Sunday with the help of a few volunteers. The owner says in the video that the first 1,500km were nice, but then the error codes hit. Following this, the car was towed with the help of a truck.

After a month, the dealership informed them that they cannot do anything for the car and the only option is to change the whole battery cell, which would cost him at least 20,000 Euros.

The explosion was not that easy. Sticks of dynamite were mounted onto one side of the car to direct the blast in one direction and ensure that the debris hit the wall behind it. A circuit of fuses was also built. In between, one can also see a helicopter flying that drops an effigy of Elon Musk in a helmet.

The video, which garnered over 2.23 lakh views in just a few hours, shows the explosion from different angles, in slow motion, and also the charred parts of the high-end car.

The crew and the owner then collect the debris, accumulate them in a pile. “There’s nothing left. Absolutely nothing," Mr Katainen says into the camera, adding, “I never enjoyed this much with the Tesla! And also, maybe I am the first person in the world who has exploded a Tesla. So maybe, made some history."

