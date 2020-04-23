Tesla Model S Update Gives the Car a 'Cheetah Stance', Unlocks 0-100 km/h in 2.3 Seconds

Electric carmaker Tesla has rolled out an update for its flagship electric sedan – the Model S, which now makes the already ‘ludicrously’ quick car, quicker. With the latest update, the Tesla Model S electric sedan can now do 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds. Just to give you an idea of just how quick this car is when the P100D variant of the Model S was rolled out with the ‘Ludicrous Mode’, the sedan would do this sprint in 2..5 seconds which bagged it the title of being the quickest production car in the world.

The American automaker did not stop there as they kept rolling out updates for the car that eventually led to a ‘Ludicrous +’ mode which was meant to make the car quicker. However, Tesla never claimed that their car could the 0-100 km/h dash in less than 2.4 seconds, until now.

If you open the Tesla Model S model page on their official website, you can see that the claimed time has been changed to 2.3 seconds.

The Tesla Model S now claimes a 0-100 km.h time of 2.3 seconds. (Photo:Tesla)

While Tesla has not officially announced what changes the new update brings to make the car quicker, owners of Tesla Model S P100D got notifications on their app informing them about the update and along with it, a few details as to what are the changes that have been made.

The update message said that not only has the 0-100 km/h time improved but also, the Tesla Model S will be able to do a quarter-mile in 10.4 seconds. Along with this, the company claims that owners can do more back-to-back launches thanks to improved thermal endurance and activate the launch mode with the press of the pedals. When engaged, the Tesla Model S adopts a more aggressive stance by lowering the front axle and adjusting the suspension dampening which results in better traction off the line which means quicker acceleration.

The update message is also quick to note that you, the Tesla Model S owner, cannot request for the update as it will be rolled out automatically based on the location and the configuration of the car.

