Tesla Model X Owner Forget Closing SUV's Falcon Wing Door, Crashes With Bus in London

In a rather scary and unfortunate turn of events, a driver smashed the top model Tesla in a double-decker bus. The accident occurred after the car driver apparently forgot that one of its distinctive falcon-wing doors was open while he was driving. The entire series of events was recorded on Saturday in London around evening.

In a video shared on social media, a Tesla Model X car is casually passing on the road with its falcon-wing door open. A few seconds later it smashes a double-decker stationary bus on the driver's side. After breaking a significant part of the windscreen, the door bends and bangs the side of the bus. The impact of the crash was to an extent that the bus ended up rocking for a couple of seconds.

Even though Tesla is known for its pro-active alert system, it is quite surprising that the driver of this particular car was not notified about the status of the falcon-wing door.

Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development in London, told The Metro , “We are aware of an incident involving a route 125 bus on Saturday in Southgate, and a video on social media of the incident that shows what happened from an onlooker’s perspective. This would have been a very frightening experience for the bus driver, who we wish well, and we are supporting the bus operator’s ongoing investigation.”

From the looks, it does not seem like any person would have been injured in the incident. However, one can make out from the video that had the bus not been stationery, the extent of damage would have been far more severe. The video is being widely shared on social media with many car enthusiasts questioning Tesla on the kind of alert system that its vehicles have. Some netizens have also been lashing out at the carmaker as too many Tesla-related accidents have been reported in the recent past.

