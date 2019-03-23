English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Model X Saves Yet Another Life, Proves its Tank like built
Tesla Model X has been awarded the highest safety rating of 5 stars in the U.S. and is one of the most safest SUVs as proved once again.
Tesla Model X rollover test. Representational image. (Photo: Twitter/Tesla)
Is it a bird, is it a plane, no it's a Tesla car! A Tesla car, yet again, has come to resue of its owner, who was involved in a serious car crash. We have already reported on a bunch of accidents in the past where Tesla cars including Model X and Model 3 saved the owner's lives, and this is another example. A bystander to the accident in China posted a video online of the crashed Tesla Model X and claims that the owner escaped with only minor injuries.
The video posted online appears to be recorded by a bystander and features a glimpse of the horribly crashed Tesla Model X. The front end of the Model X is significantly smashed and is standing right behind a tow truck. The tweet also said that the driver escaped unharmed and also got to work without any major injuries. It also mentions Tesla Model X's safety rating.
Apart from this, Elon Musk had recently re-confirmed the want to bring Tesla Motors to India in 2019, or max 2020. Tesla CEO earlier said that the EV company is hoping to start partial operations in 2019, followed by full operations by 2020.
Elon Musk confirmed the all-electric car manufacturer’s India entry on Twitter, replying to a Twitter user’s query on Tesla's operation in India. Elon Musk said - "Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!"
Checkout how Tesla Model X saved life from a major accident in 🇨🇳 . Driver get to work away without any major injury. No wonder Tesla received 5 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ safety rating.— Vincent (@vincent13031925) March 22, 2019
Thanks @Tesla team & @elonmusk$TSLA #Tesla #China #ModelX #TeslaChinahttps://t.co/RVnxh8tZDg
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
