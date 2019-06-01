Tesla Model X SUV Spotted in India With Green Number Plate

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Tesla Model X SUV Spotted in India With Green Number Plate
A Tesla Model X was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. According to the Instagram story, the Tesla Model X SUV was spotted somewhere in Bandra.
Tesla Model X - All electric SUV with Falcon Doors. (Image: Tesla)
Loading...
It's safe to assume that most people in India are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the famed Tesla brand in India. Recently, Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland had clarified that it was not holding any discussion with US-based electric vehicle major Tesla for a possible tie-up. Dheeraj Hinduja, a third generation member of the UK-based Hinduja family and Ashok Leyland chairman, was responding to a query on some media reports that the heavy commercial vehicle major has invited Tesla for a partnership to help the company set foot in India.
Although there was some excitement before this official statement, here's something that might give us a little hope once again. A Tesla Model X was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. According to the Instagram story, the Tesla Model X SUV was spotted somewhere in Bandra. The Model X seen in the picture has a white colour scheme and black alloy wheels.
(Image Courtesy: Source)
This isn't the first time a Tesla has been spotted in India. India' first Tesla Model X all-electric SUV was spotted being driven around on Mumbai roads. Reportedly the SUV had been imported into the country by CEO of Essar Group, Prashant Ruia. The second Tesla spotted in India was once again in Mumbai. This time, it was a Tesla Model X 100D that has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers.
The Tesla Model X is a full-sized, all-electric, luxury, crossover SUV made by Tesla, Inc. that uses falcon wing doors for access to the second and third-row seats. Model X has the largest all-glass panoramic windshield in production, providing optimized solar tinting and an obstruction-free view creates unlimited visibility for the driver and up to six passengers.
In terms of safety, Tesla Model X gets active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking, three-position dynamic LED turning lights, LED fog lights and power-folding, heated side mirrors.
Although there was some excitement before this official statement, here's something that might give us a little hope once again. A Tesla Model X was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. According to the Instagram story, the Tesla Model X SUV was spotted somewhere in Bandra. The Model X seen in the picture has a white colour scheme and black alloy wheels.
(Image Courtesy: Source)
This isn't the first time a Tesla has been spotted in India. India' first Tesla Model X all-electric SUV was spotted being driven around on Mumbai roads. Reportedly the SUV had been imported into the country by CEO of Essar Group, Prashant Ruia. The second Tesla spotted in India was once again in Mumbai. This time, it was a Tesla Model X 100D that has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers.
The Tesla Model X is a full-sized, all-electric, luxury, crossover SUV made by Tesla, Inc. that uses falcon wing doors for access to the second and third-row seats. Model X has the largest all-glass panoramic windshield in production, providing optimized solar tinting and an obstruction-free view creates unlimited visibility for the driver and up to six passengers.
In terms of safety, Tesla Model X gets active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking, three-position dynamic LED turning lights, LED fog lights and power-folding, heated side mirrors.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results