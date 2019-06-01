Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tesla Model X SUV Spotted in India With Green Number Plate

A Tesla Model X was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. According to the Instagram story, the Tesla Model X SUV was spotted somewhere in Bandra.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Tesla Model X SUV Spotted in India With Green Number Plate
Tesla Model X - All electric SUV with Falcon Doors. (Image: Tesla)
It's safe to assume that most people in India are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the famed Tesla brand in India. Recently, Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland had clarified that it was not holding any discussion with US-based electric vehicle major Tesla for a possible tie-up. Dheeraj Hinduja, a third generation member of the UK-based Hinduja family and Ashok Leyland chairman, was responding to a query on some media reports that the heavy commercial vehicle major has invited Tesla for a partnership to help the company set foot in India.

Although there was some excitement before this official statement, here's something that might give us a little hope once again. A Tesla Model X was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. According to the Instagram story, the Tesla Model X SUV was spotted somewhere in Bandra. The Model X seen in the picture has a white colour scheme and black alloy wheels.

This isn't the first time a Tesla has been spotted in India. India' first Tesla Model X all-electric SUV was spotted being driven around on Mumbai roads. Reportedly the SUV had been imported into the country by CEO of Essar Group, Prashant Ruia. The second Tesla spotted in India was once again in Mumbai. This time, it was a Tesla Model X 100D that has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers.

The Tesla Model X is a full-sized, all-electric, luxury, crossover SUV made by Tesla, Inc. that uses falcon wing doors for access to the second and third-row seats. Model X has the largest all-glass panoramic windshield in production, providing optimized solar tinting and an obstruction-free view creates unlimited visibility for the driver and up to six passengers.

In terms of safety, Tesla Model X gets active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking, three-position dynamic LED turning lights, LED fog lights and power-folding, heated side mirrors.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
