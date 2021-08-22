Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Spied Testing in India, Hinting at Imminent Launch

A series of recent EV launches in India has made it clear that the segment is no more an experimental venture but the companies are looking at it as the future of the car market. While the shift from conventional to electric cars is still a long road ahead, many believe that it could happen earlier than it was expected. Tesla is already in the process of launching its electric cars in India and is expected to launch its products by the end of this year. Now one of its expected launched- the Model Y electric SUV, was recently spotted on Indian roads during test runs.

A video of the undisguised blue colour SUV was shared on social media by Motor beam.

Earlier, the Tesla Model 3 electric car was also spotted during its test run in real-life conditions on the Indian road. Interestingly both the Tesla car spotted the same paint scheme and avoided any camouflaged cover or disguise

Both these Tesla electric cars are based on the same platform and while the Model 3 gets a compact sedan body style the Model Y sports a compact coupe-style SUV look.

The two cars also have many other similarities in terms of design and get the same set of angular LED headlights, integrated DRLs. The list of similarities goes on to the same crease, alloy wheels and the tinted black glass roof on both the cars.

However, the front bumper of the cars sports a distinction with Model Y getting a flatter and sportier look compared to the sleeper design on the Model 3.

Also Watch:

Talking about the interiors, Tesla is known for its minimalistic design and Model Y is no exception to that. It sports a simple dashboard design mounting the large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display that controls all the features

The Model Y can go from 0 to 96kmph in just 4.8 seconds and the claimed top speed of this Tesla Machine is 217kmph. The company claims with its battery pack the electric SUV can go up to 525 km in a single charge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here