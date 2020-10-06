Tesla Model Y Roof Flies Off 2 Hours After Receiving New Car, Owner Says 'Embarrassingly Bad' Quality

We have come across flying objects on roads and highways. Either they come off from a running vehicle or in a collision. One recent Tesla customer had an unbelievable experience after taking delivery of their brand new Tesla Model Y when the panoramic glass roof flew off.

Nathaniel had accompanied his parents to pick their brand-new Tesla Model Y from a dealership in Dublin, California. They did notice some minor spacing issues in the vehicle which are well known with new Tesla cars. But they certainly didn’t expect any problem with the crossover’s panoramic glass roof on the same day after taking delivery of their new vehicle from the dealership. The couple’s son, Nathaniel posted the experience on Twitter calling out Tesla’s quality control ‘embarrassingly bad’.

He first thought a window was open, as they ‘started to hear a ton of wind,’ but within minutes, the entire glass top of the roof just flew off in the wind, he added. After a brief panic moment on the interstate highway, they turned around to return the vehicle back to the dealership. The two-second video of the Tesla uploaded on Twitter shows how the large glass roof opening is when the panoramic glass is no longer in place.

Hey @elonmusk why didn't you tell us that Tesla sells convertibles now? Because the roof of our brand new model Y fell off on the highway pic.twitter.com/s8YNnu7m9L — Nathaniel (@TheNastyNat) October 5, 2020

I had heard that there were some problems with Tesla's quality insurance, but I don't know how you can miss something as important as the roof being attached — Nathaniel (@TheNastyNat) October 5, 2020

I know the proof is sketchy - I don't typically post anything so getting good pics was an afterthought. No, we don't have sentry mode footage, since we immediately returned the car to the dealership. When I say brand new, I mean literally 2 hours after leaving the parking lot — Nathaniel (@TheNastyNat) October 6, 2020

Luckily, no one was injured by the flying glass roof panel as Nathaniel’s family notified the California Highway Patrol about the incident and let them know about the potential hazard on the interstate.

According to the dealership, the roof of the Model Y was either faulty or the factory forgot to seal the roof on. They even offered to service the Model Y for free and give Nathaniel’s family a rental vehicle until then. The family however declined the offer.

Tesla has been plagued with a lot of quality control issues, with people who have purchased Tesla cars keep posting about its quality and poor-quality control. The problem seems to have worsened with the release of the Model Y. The Tesla Model Y billed as a small SUV with a competitive price is the newest offering from the California electric car company.