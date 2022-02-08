Tesla Model Y Spotted Testing in India Without Camouflage Again: See Pictures

US-based EV manufacturerTeslais laying the foundation of its business in India. The Elon Musk-headed EV maker will soon start its operation in the country, and the Indian tarmac will witness Tesla EVs gliding silently on them. There have been multiple spy spots where the Tesla Models were seen being tested on the tarmac.

The most recent sight of the Tesla EV was when a Tesla Model Y was spotted testing on the road somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra. The photo was shared on Instagram on a page named Tesla Club India. The image captured the Tesla Mode Y from the rear end of the vehicle. The caption revealed the location where the car was spotted.

This is not the first time that the Tesla Model Y was spotted with no camouflage, whatsoever. In fact, the first time that the Tesla Model Y was spotted was in the same paint as the one spotted in Pune. Watch the Tesla Model Y in action here:

Moreover, this is the second Tesla car that hints at an imminent launch. The first car that raised the anticipation of EV lovers and others alike was the Tesla Model 3, which has been spotted on Indian roads a number of times.

Despite the multiple spottings of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla is having a hard time coming to terms with India’s policies on imported electric cars. In a recent development regarding this issue, Tesla faced a stringent rejection regarding their request for tax breaks for imported electric vehicles. The request stemmed from the EV marquee’s aim to make their EVs more affordable for the Indian market.

Citing that other carmakers are easily abiding with the prevalent rules in India, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman Vivek Johri refuted the requests made by Tesla for concessions in taxes on EVs.

