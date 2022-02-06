Tesla Model Y with Full Self-Driving Beta Reportedly Runs Into Pole: Watch Video

Tesla vehicle using Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta has been caught on video running into a pole in what could be the first accident on the FSD Beta, media report says.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, last month, CEO Elon Musk was claiming that Tesla’s FSD Beta had yet to have an accident in over a year into the programme.

That is despite a Model Y owner in the FSD Beta claiming in a complaint to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the system caused a crash, but the complaint could not be confirmed.

Now, an FSD Beta driver going by AI Addict on Youtube posted a new video where the car ran into a pole that protects the bike lane.

“It was a small accident that only caused a little paint damage, but it technically crashed into an object," the report said.

It is important to note that Tesla does not take any responsibility for the “Full Self-Driving Beta".

It is considered an early version of Tesla’s self-driving software that is currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners selected by the company and through its “safety test score".

Also Watch:

The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver remains responsible for the vehicle and needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.