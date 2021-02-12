News18 Logo

auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Auto»Tesla Must Recall 12,300 Model X Cars Built Before 2016, Says German Motor Vehicle Authority
1-MIN READ

Tesla Must Recall 12,300 Model X Cars Built Before 2016, Says German Motor Vehicle Authority

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alongside a Tesla Model X. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alongside a Tesla Model X. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.

FRANKFURT: Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.

KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...