Tesla Must Recall 12,300 Model X Cars Built Before 2016, Says German Motor Vehicle Authority

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alongside a Tesla Model X. (Photo: Reuters)
FRANKFURT: Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.
KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.