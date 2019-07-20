Tesla Opens New V3 Supercharger in Las Vegas, can Charge 1,500 Electric Vehicles a Day

American automotive and energy company Tesla has opened a huge next-gen electric vehicle charging station in Las Vegas that combines the company’s core products into one sustainable energy ecosystem. The vision for the same was laid out by CEO Elon Musk, nearly three years back.

The new Supercharger station looks like the electric car charging station of the future with solar and battery power, revealed Electrek. In March, Tesla launched the new version of its Supercharger to enable a new top change rate of 250kW.

Following the launch of the new Supercharger V3 4 months back, Tesla only opened two partial stations with the latest charging technology. The automaker has now officially launched its first full-fledged Supercharger V3 station and features 24 Supercharger V3 stalls.

Musk has long been talking about deploying more energy storage and solar power with its Supercharger station in order to stabilize the cost of the Superchargers and make sure Tesla’s electric vehicles were powered by more renewable energy.

Located off the Las Vegas Strip, the new Supercharger was built on Caesars Entertainment property, a Tech Crunch report has revealed. However, only one Tesla vehicle, the Model 3 Long Range can charge at the peak rate of 250 kW which results in up to 180 miles of range added to the battery in 15 minutes on a Model 3 Long Range. The company's new Model S and Model X vehicles can, however, charge only up to a 200 kW rate.

Apart from the 24 Supercharger V3 stalls on site, Tesla has also installed 15 levels 2 destination charge points at the new Las Vegas Superchargers.

According to Tesla, prior to this new site opening, Las Vegas Superchargers saw an average of 6,500 Supercharging sessions per month. However, with the new development, it will be able to 1,500 owners every day.