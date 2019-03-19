English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Optimistic to Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Re-Confirms on Twitter
Elon Musk had earlier stated that he would love to be in India, but there are some challenging government regulations.
Narendra Modi with Elon Musk. (Image: Elon Musk/ Twitter)
Elon Musk has once again confirmed to bring Tesla Motors in India in 2019, or max 2020. Tesla CEO earlier said that the EV company is hoping to start partial operations in 2019, followed by full operations by 2020. Elon Musk confirmed the all-electric car manufacturer’s India entry on Twitter, replying to a Twitter user’s query on Tesla's operation in India. Elon Musk said -
"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!"
This is not the first time Musk has confirmed his plans to enter India by 2019. Musk earlier had stated “Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020”, replying to a Twitter user's query.
He first indicated the India entry saying - "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately" and also said "Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should."
If Tesla decides to come to India, Model 3 would be their 1st product as it is the most affordable Tesla car ever. The Space X CEO had even impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the powerwall technology of Tesla Motors. PM Modi was given a presentation by Musk on the revolutionary technologies in the works and how Tesla cars plan to change the face of the automobile industry. In fact, an all-electric Tesla Model X SUV was seen on the roads of Mumbai last year as well.
Also, Elon Musk might be making a trip to India in 2019 as he mentioned while replying to a tweet asking him about when he is planning to visit India.
What about India Sir?— Shubham Rathi (@shurathi17) March 15, 2019
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
