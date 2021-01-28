Tesla Partners With Samsung to Develop Self-Driving System Based on 5nm Processor Chips

PElectric carmaker Tesla has teamed up with Samsung for its upcoming self-driving system chips that will be built on the latter’s new 5nm processor. Samsung has been using this process for its own Exynos 2100 processor which is found in its Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. The new development stands contrary to what earlier reports suggested that Tesla would be using the 7nm processor manufactured by TSMC. Samsung is a leading company manufacturing such units and it might have just offered a better deal to Elon Musk’s company.

“The Samsung Electronics Foundry Division is currently conducting research and development on 5nm-class system semiconductors to be mounted on Tesla autonomous vehicles,” South Korean news outlet Asia-E reported.

The report said that the 5nm semiconductor processor applied with the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process makes for a high-tech product which only a few companies are capable of building. Samsung Electronics and TSMC belong to that elite category and thus an ideal choice for Tesla.

Tesla is perhaps looking beyond the 7nm processor in order to have enhanced performance per watt. Although Samsung's 5nm tech is counted not as being not as efficient as TSMC's 5nm tech, it is still better than the 7nm node offered by the latter.

Tesla had unveiled its full self-driving chip back in 2019. The chip is being made by Samsung on a 14nm process. After the new deal, the future versions of the system would carry the 5nm processor. The 5nm processors are being used in the top end gadgets of 2021. They are also found in Apple’s iPhone 12 and other latest smartphones.

Tesla is already working on developing the next two generations of the self-driving chip. It is being touted to be three times better than the existing system. But it is still about two years away from getting into the production line.

According to reports, the mass production of the new chips is planned for the Q4 of 2021, which means these chips will not be around in Tesla units until at least 2022.