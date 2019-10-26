Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tesla Plans to Roll Out ‘Full Self-Driving' Feature By Year End: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that an autonomous car requiring minimal supervision could be rolled out in limited numbers before the year ends.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 26, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tesla Plans to Roll Out ‘Full Self-Driving' Feature By Year End: Elon Musk
Tesla Logo (Image for Representation - IANS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's latest claim about the company is that complete vehicle driving autonomy could roll out by the end of the year. In an earnings call, Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk stated that a full self-driving mode for Tesla vehicles could roll out in limited numbers as an early access beta before the end of this year. Musk clarified that FSD means that a car is "able to be autonomous but requiring supervision and intervention at times." Musk did qualify that there is a possibility that this may not happen, but he indicated that the company "appears to be on track" to do so.

This release follows in the footsteps of the "Smart Summon" feature, which has already been used over one million times since its release in September, that allows Tesla vehicles to navigate their way around a parking lot to pick up their owner up to 200 ft away. An updated version of the software is expected to roll out in about a week. According to Musk during the call, the full-self driving feature likely won't be available to the public until the end of 2020 when it's "reliable enough that you do not need to pay attention, in our opinion."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram