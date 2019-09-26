Tesla Police Car Attempts to Catch Criminal, Officer Realises Doesn't Have Enough Charge

A few weeks after a thief trying to steal a Tesla Model 3 was nabbed in the USA, a Tesla police patrol car ran low on power recently during a pursuit. The officer was pursuing a suspect who was wanted in connection with a crime in Santa Clara when the 2014 Tesla Model S 85 almost ran out of juice.

"It happens from time to time, especially if an officer returns to the station to take a report and then they never go back out in the street," Fremont Police Department's spokesperson, Geneva Bosques told CNN.

Fortunately, other police units that were assisting the pursuit continued the chase for another 10 minutes after which the chase was called off as it deemed too dangerous because of the way the suspect was driving. The authorities claimed that they were still in their 6-month pilot program to test the integration of Tesla in the department’s fleet. In light of the same, Bosques also stated that the incident does not change the way the department feels about the car’s usability for patrol purposes.

In early August, a car thief in the United States was caught after she ran out of luck— or battery, precisely. The thief evaded spike strips but the stolen car came to a halt after it ran out of power, The Payson Roundup reported. There is a Tesla charging station in the shopping centre, but it is unclear if the vehicle was being charged when it was nicked by Sain.

