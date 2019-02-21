English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tesla Preparing to Offer Model 3 Electric Sedan Leasing Option to Boost Demand

Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3.

Reuters

Updated:February 21, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tesla Preparing to Offer Model 3 Electric Sedan Leasing Option to Boost Demand
Tesla Model 3. Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3 to boost demand, news website Electrek said, citing an email sent to employees.

The email stated that employees will be able to lease a Model 3 within the next two weeks, Electrek reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The email did not say when consumers could lease the sedan.

A Tesla representative said that no decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available. Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3, but the automaker has been reluctant to introduce the measure because of its effect on GAAP financials.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram