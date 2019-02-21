English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Preparing to Offer Model 3 Electric Sedan Leasing Option to Boost Demand
Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3.
Tesla Model 3. Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3 to boost demand, news website Electrek said, citing an email sent to employees.
The email stated that employees will be able to lease a Model 3 within the next two weeks, Electrek reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The email did not say when consumers could lease the sedan.
A Tesla representative said that no decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available. Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3, but the automaker has been reluctant to introduce the measure because of its effect on GAAP financials.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
