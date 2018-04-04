English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Producing 2000 Model 3 Electric Sedans Weekly, Misses 2500 Units per Week Target
First-quarter deliveries totalled 29,980 vehicles, out of which 11,730 were Model S and 10,070 were Model X.
Tesla Model 3 comes with standard black paint.(Image: Tesla)
Tesla Inc sought to squash any speculation it might need to raise more capital this year, driving the company's battered shares higher as it announced it built 2,020 of its cheaper Model 3 sedans in the last seven days. Tesla shares jumped as much as 6.9 percent in morning trade, recouping a third of its losses from a week dominated by bad news about its credit rating and a crash involving a car using its semi-autonomous driving technology.
But with the company again missing its own 2,500 target for weekly production at the end of the first quarter, doubts remained among analysts and fund managers about Tesla's ability to keep production growing to a promised 5,000 Model 3s per week in three months time.
The Model 3 is the most affordable of Tesla's cars to date and is the only one capable of transforming the niche automaker into a mass producer amid a sea of rivals entering the nascent electric vehicle market.
Tesla Model 3 cabin comes with only a touchscreen display. (Image: Tesla)
"(Tesla is) laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow," the company said in the filing. "As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."
Some analysts said there were signs that the company might have prioritised the cheaper car, seen as crucial to its profitability, over its Model X SUV and more-established and expensive Model S sedan.
First-quarter deliveries totalled 29,980 vehicles, out of which 11,730 were Model S and 10,070 were Model X. Both were lower from the previous quarter and the first quarter a year ago.
While Tesla had promised to reach 2,500 cars per week in the first quarter which ended March 31, the Model 3 weekly numbers it gave were for the seven days to April 2. Tesla declined to give production figures for the week to March 31.
Musk himself has taken direct control of Model 3 production and the company says it already has about 500,000 advance reservations from customers for the car.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
But with the company again missing its own 2,500 target for weekly production at the end of the first quarter, doubts remained among analysts and fund managers about Tesla's ability to keep production growing to a promised 5,000 Model 3s per week in three months time.
The Model 3 is the most affordable of Tesla's cars to date and is the only one capable of transforming the niche automaker into a mass producer amid a sea of rivals entering the nascent electric vehicle market.
Tesla Model 3 cabin comes with only a touchscreen display. (Image: Tesla)
"(Tesla is) laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow," the company said in the filing. "As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."
Some analysts said there were signs that the company might have prioritised the cheaper car, seen as crucial to its profitability, over its Model X SUV and more-established and expensive Model S sedan.
First-quarter deliveries totalled 29,980 vehicles, out of which 11,730 were Model S and 10,070 were Model X. Both were lower from the previous quarter and the first quarter a year ago.
While Tesla had promised to reach 2,500 cars per week in the first quarter which ended March 31, the Model 3 weekly numbers it gave were for the seven days to April 2. Tesla declined to give production figures for the week to March 31.
Musk himself has taken direct control of Model 3 production and the company says it already has about 500,000 advance reservations from customers for the car.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smith Will Not Challenge Ban Handed by CA for Ball Tampering
- BCCI Expects Rights for India Matches to Beat IPL at Rs 55-60 Crore Per Game
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli
- Babies' Day Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan Take Taimur and Inaaya For Fun Time at Amrita Arora's Residence
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit