Tesla Raises Price of New Full Self Driving Feature, Available Only to Select Testers at $10,000

Soon after the launch of the 'Full Self Driving (FSD) set of features to a limited number of expert and careful drivers, the electric car maker Tesla has increased the price of the new option to $10,000 from $8,000.

The price of the 'Full Self-Driving' option has been steadily increasing over the last couple of years.

"It increased from $5,000 to $6,000 in May last year, to $7,000 in November, and then to $8,000," reports The Verge.

Over the last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made Tesla's pricing strategy clearer when it comes to the "Full Self-Driving" package -- "Tesla is going to increase the price of the package as it introduces new features".

Musk has been talking about 'Full Self Driving' a lot in the past couple of years, calling it an investment in the future that will become far more valuable once fully autonomous cars get regulatory approval.

The 'Full Self-Driving' option was previously able to control a car on highways, including passing other vehicles, self-park and slowly drive-through parking lots to pick up its owner using a smartphone app.

Tesla has also rolled out a new version of its software to some electric vehicle owners and this update includes features like Adjacent Lane Speed Adjustments and Stop Sign Detection that are required for FSD.