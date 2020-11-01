AUTO

Tesla Raises Price of New Full Self Driving Feature, Available Only to Select Testers at $10,000

Tesla Model Y. Image used for representation. (Photo: Tesla)

Musk has been talking about 'Full Self Driving' a lot in the past couple of years, calling it an investment in the future that will become far more valuable.

Soon after the launch of the 'Full Self Driving (FSD) set of features to a limited number of expert and careful drivers, the electric car maker Tesla has increased the price of the new option to $10,000 from $8,000.

The price of the 'Full Self-Driving' option has been steadily increasing over the last couple of years.

"It increased from $5,000 to $6,000 in May last year, to $7,000 in November, and then to $8,000," reports The Verge.

Over the last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made Tesla's pricing strategy clearer when it comes to the "Full Self-Driving" package -- "Tesla is going to increase the price of the package as it introduces new features".

Musk has been talking about 'Full Self Driving' a lot in the past couple of years, calling it an investment in the future that will become far more valuable once fully autonomous cars get regulatory approval.

The 'Full Self-Driving' option was previously able to control a car on highways, including passing other vehicles, self-park and slowly drive-through parking lots to pick up its owner using a smartphone app.

Tesla has also rolled out a new version of its software to some electric vehicle owners and this update includes features like Adjacent Lane Speed Adjustments and Stop Sign Detection that are required for FSD.

