Chinese regulators said that Tesla Inc would ‘recall’ nearly 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y cars for an online software update related to assisted driving, with owners not required to return their vehicles. The State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website that the move is linked to an assisted driving function in the electric cars, which can currently be activated by drivers accidentally, causing sudden acceleration.

The remote online software ‘recall’ - a first for Tesla cars built in China - covers 249,855 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars, and 35,665 imported Model 3 sedans.

Tesla, now making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, according to industry data.

Earlier, Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc opened its first charging station in China with its own solar and energy storage facilities. The charging station in Lhasa city will generate power from sunlight and store it in the energy storage facilities for electric vehicles to charge, the company said in a Weibo post. Tesla moved into the solar business in 2016 with its $2.6 billion purchase of California-based SolarCity and has said it is keen to develop its energy business.

The company’s solar services include Solar Roof, a power generating system meant to look like normal roof tiles, and Powerwall, which can store power generated by solar panels. Last year, Tesla, which is making electric vehicles in Shanghai, put out job ads for solar and energy storage project managers in China.

Tesla, the US electric vehicle and world’s most valuable automaker will soon start its India innings. The EV maker recently opened its first showroom cum office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel-Worli business district. Elon Musk-led brand that has been eyeing the Indian market for a long time now, imported three Model 3 entry-level sedans for homologation and testing purposes. One of these vehicles was recently spotted testing on the Indian roads as per a picture shared by an Instagram account.

