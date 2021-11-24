Tesla Releases New Full Self-Driving Beta 10.5 Update with New Features

Elon Musk-owned electric car maker Tesla has started pushing a new Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software update (10.5) to the fleet. According to auto-tech website Electrek, the new update includes some interesting new features. Some notable points include Tesla improving static world detection by “up to 13 per cent" by deploying a new auto labelling system that used 165,000 new videos.

There will be improved cone and sign detections by uprevving the generalised static object network with 15,000 more video clips and adjusting oversampling and overweighting strategies, the report said.

The new update has also enabled “emergency collision avoidance maneuvering" in shadow mode. It has also enabled behaviour to lane change away from merges when safe to do so, it added.

Tesla is currently slowly rolling out what it is calling FSD Beta, which is an early version of its self-driving software currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners selected by the company and through its “safety test score".

The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

