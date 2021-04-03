Tesla Reports Double the Sales in Q1 2021 With Deliveries at Nearly 1,85,000 Vehicles

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla on Friday said it produced 180,338 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement.

“The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production," it added.

The vehicles that the electric car maker produced were Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover SUVs. However, the company also delivered 2,020 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.

Apart from the pandemic and a global chip shortage hitting the industry, Tesla’s operations during the first quarter of this year were impacted by a temporary shut down of the company’s plant in Fremont, California that Musk attributed to parts shortages and also a fire at the same factory.

In the first quarter of 2020, Tesla reported production of 102,672 vehicles and delivery of 88,400 vehicles, CNBC reported.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn, during the company’s most recent earnings call, said that in 2021: “Specifically for Q1, our volumes will have the benefit of early Model Y ramp in Shanghai. However, S and X production will be low due to the transition to the newly re-architected products."