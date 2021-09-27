Tesla Request Button For Full-Self Driving Beta Tests Goes Live - Details Here

Electric vehicle Tesla users who wish to take part in the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta programme could now formally request the advanced driver-assist system to be loaded into their vehicle. CEO Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that the request button is going live.

“FSD Beta request button goes live tonight, but FSD 10.1 needs another 24 hours of testing, so out tomorrow night," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Initially intended for release months ago, the rollout of the “Request FSD Beta" button has been delayed multiple times, reports Teslarati.

True to Elon Musk’s recent statements on Twitter, however, the wait for the famed button is now over, with Tesla releasing the function in its software update 2021.32.22.

Tesla requires owners to agree to some terms and conditions for the FSD Beta programme.

First off, the company noted that owners must “consent to the collection and review of ongoing VIN-associated vehicle driving data" while enrolled in the programme, the report said.

Also, participants must “understand that when using FSD Beta, (they are) responsible for remaining alert with (their) hands on the wheel, and must be prepared to take action at any time".

Recently, Tesla said that it has updated its Autopilot software to slow down when it detects the lights of emergency vehicles at night.

In an update to its Model 3 and Model Y owners manual coming with the 2021.24.12 software update, Tesla added new language about the capability, reports Electrek.

“If Model3/ModelY detects lights from an emergency vehicle when using Autosteer at night on a high-speed road, the driving speed is automatically reduced and the touchscreen displays a message informing you of the slowdown," the report said.

“You will also hear a chime and see a reminder to keep your hands on the steering wheel. When the light detections pass by or cease to appear, Autopilot resumes your cruising speed. Alternatively, you may tap the accelerator to resume your cruising speed," it added.

Interestingly, Tesla specifies that this new capacity works specifically “at night".

The automaker also adds this important warning.

“Never depend on Autopilot features to determine the presence of emergency vehicles. Model3/ModelY may not detect lights from emergency vehicles in all situations. Keep your eyes on your driving path and always be prepared to take immediate action," as per the report.

