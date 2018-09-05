English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Roadster Makes European Debut at 2018 Grand Basel Show, Additional Images Released
It was for the first time Tesla brought the Roadster to a car show and also the first time the vehicle was in Europe.
Tesla Roadster at Grand Basel. (Image: Bluewin)
As promised by Tesla to bring a ‘surprise’ vehicle at the Grand Basel auto show, the electric auto manufacturer showcased the next-gen Roadster at the opening event. A white Roadster prototype was the show stopper at the auto show that will be opened for public from 6th-9th September in Basel, Switzerland. While the prototype showcased is far from the production ready version, Tesla has also released additional images of the Roadster.
It was for the first time Tesla brought the vehicle to a car show and also the first time the vehicle was in Europe. This is the same white unit that featured at its shareholder meeting earlier this year. Tesla is trying to bring the vehicle to market by 2020.
Tesla Roadster. (Image: Tesla)
The "base" version of the Roadster is said to get from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, according to Tesla, and reaches 100 mph in just 4.2 seconds. To put that into perspective, it means the Tesla could get to 100 mph faster than something like a BMW M4 coupe can get to 62 mph. The official top speed hasn't been announced yet, but it's thought to be somewhere around 250 mph. But what really is exciting about this car on top of all that is the claimed driving range on a single charge of 620 miles.
The automaker is currently taking reservations for the $200,000 base version with a $50,000 deposit and for the $250,000 Founders Series for an even more $250,000 deposit.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
