Tesla Roadster With SpaceX Package Could do 0-100 Km/h in Just 1.1 Seconds

After putting electric vehicles in the mainstream, Tesla will soon launch the all-new second-generation Roadster. The first generation of the vehicle was the first car that the Elon Musk-owned company launched in 2008. Over the years, his company has shown that electric vehicles too can be fast and practical to drive.

Rumours were doing the rounds that the all-new Roadster could notch 0-60 mph, or 0-100 kmph, in just 1.9 seconds. Now, a Twitter user has revealed a prototype Roadster on display at Petersen Automotive Museum. The picture shows a plaque that says the upcoming model with the SpaceX package would be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds. The plaque says this unprecedented acceleration time will be achieved through the cold air rocket thrusters.

So I guess it’s now kinda official that the Space X package Roadster does a 1.1 second 0-60mph . Wow @elonmusk #Tesla #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/s7AibLkDmm— Zack (@BLKMDL3) May 20, 2021

Even the model without the SpaceX package will zoom past 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, which is at par with the existing hypercars in the world. No four-wheeler has been able to achieve the feat of 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds. Therefore, the SpaceX package in the Tesla Roadster has created a lot of buzz among EV enthusiasts and equally among those who are sceptical of the future of electric vehicles.

The SpaceX package will be optional, but certainly expensive. The upcoming Roadster model will be powered by lightweight lithium-ion batteries and a "Plaid" powertrain. In the powertrain, one electric motor will power the front wheels while two motors will boost the rear wheels of the four-seater.

While sales of fossil fuel-powered cars took a dump during the pandemic, Tesla hit new records despite the spread of Covid-19. So much was the demand for Tesla cars that the company is not able to fulfil deliveries in time. To expand the production, Tesla also makes its cars in countries outside the US such as China and Germany. The firm will also set up a manufacturing plant in Karnataka after it announced last year that it is entering the Indian market.

