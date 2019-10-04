Take the pledge to vote

Tesla Sales Surpass Petrol and Diesel Passenger Car Sales in Norway

Tesla Model 3 remained Norway’s top-selling car with 2,342 registrations, attaining a 21 per cent market share in September.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Tesla Sales Surpass Petrol and Diesel Passenger Car Sales in Norway
Tesla Model 3 at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)

Electric car maker Tesla’s sales in September 2019 were way higher compared to all the other gasoline and diesel passenger car sales combined in Norway. The market share of Tesla last month increased to the second-best level ever of close to two thirds. In total, the number of new passenger plug-in car registrations was 7,225, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, at 64.8 per cent market share. All-electric car sales continue to witness an upward trend, although the plug-in hybrids have gone down for the 15th consecutive month. An encouraging sight is that a significant rate of PHEV decline indicates that consumers have lost interest in the bridging technology and instead are looking forward to a zero-emission future.

Tesla electric Model 3 remained Norway’s top-selling car in the third month of a quarter. The 2,342 registrations helped Tesla Model 3 to attain a 21 per cent share in September. According to BEV results, Volkswagen e-Golf was at the second spot with 661 total with ICE, followed by Nissan LEAF at 585, Audi e-Tron at 476, BMW i3 at 398, Hyundai Kona Electric at 387 with ICE, Tesla Model-X at 317, Jaguar I-PACE at 180, Tesla Model S at 103 and Renault ZOE at 101.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
