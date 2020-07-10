AUTO

1-MIN READ

Tesla Set to Achieve Level 5 Autonomous Driving Technology This Year: Elon Musk

File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Image Source: Reuters)

Tesla is also developing new heat projection or cooling systems to enable more advanced computers in cars, Musk noted.

  • Reuters Seattle
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is “very close” to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the capability to navigate roads without any driver input.

Musk added that he was confident Tesla would attain basic functionality of the technology this year, in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai’s annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

The California-based automaker currently builds cars with an autopilot driver assistance system.

Tesla is also developing new heat projection or cooling systems to enable more advanced computers in cars, Musk said, hailing the company’s team in China for doing an “amazing job”.

Industry data showed Tesla sold nearly 15,000 China-made Model 3 sedans last month.

