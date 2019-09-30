Tesla Set to Make 100,000 Deliveries This Quarter: Elon Musk

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk said that the company has a chance to deliver at least 100,000 vehicles this quarter. During the last quarter, the company managed to deliver 95,200 vehicles to customers across the globe, which broke a record the company set in the fourth quarter of last year. In an email sent to employees, Musk said that the new record is within reach. "We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!" Musk said. To attain this goal the automaker is focusing on getting as many vehicles as possible into the hands of potential owners over the next five days.

"The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much of our company resources as possible to help with end of quarter deliveries," Musk added. In addition, Tesla has recently released a video showing a Model S with a 'Plaid Powertrain' and a new 'chassis prototype' that its CEO Elon Musk reportedly said can go faster than the "ludicrous" speed the company's vehicles currently achieve. Earlier, Musk had said that Tesla was reserving the "Plaid mode", which is a reference to Spaceballs like Tesla's other performance modes, for the next-generation Roadster.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.