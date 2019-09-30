Tesla Set to Make 100,000 Deliveries This Quarter: Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said in a recent video that the Model S with a new Plaid Powertrain and chassis prototype can go faster than the company's currently active vehicles.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk said that the company has a chance to deliver at least 100,000 vehicles this quarter. During the last quarter, the company managed to deliver 95,200 vehicles to customers across the globe, which broke a record the company set in the fourth quarter of last year. In an email sent to employees, Musk said that the new record is within reach. "We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!" Musk said. To attain this goal the automaker is focusing on getting as many vehicles as possible into the hands of potential owners over the next five days.
"The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much of our company resources as possible to help with end of quarter deliveries," Musk added. In addition, Tesla has recently released a video showing a Model S with a 'Plaid Powertrain' and a new 'chassis prototype' that its CEO Elon Musk reportedly said can go faster than the "ludicrous" speed the company's vehicles currently achieve. Earlier, Musk had said that Tesla was reserving the "Plaid mode", which is a reference to Spaceballs like Tesla's other performance modes, for the next-generation Roadster.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Navaratri with Dandiya During The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Family Members Listed as Directors in a UK-based Fictional Firm
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly