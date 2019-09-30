Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tesla Set to Make 100,000 Deliveries This Quarter: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said in a recent video that the Model S with a new Plaid Powertrain and chassis prototype can go faster than the company's currently active vehicles.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Tesla Set to Make 100,000 Deliveries This Quarter: Elon Musk
Image for Representation (Reuters)

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk said that the company has a chance to deliver at least 100,000 vehicles this quarter. During the last quarter, the company managed to deliver 95,200 vehicles to customers across the globe, which broke a record the company set in the fourth quarter of last year. In an email sent to employees, Musk said that the new record is within reach. "We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!" Musk said. To attain this goal the automaker is focusing on getting as many vehicles as possible into the hands of potential owners over the next five days.

"The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much of our company resources as possible to help with end of quarter deliveries," Musk added. In addition, Tesla has recently released a video showing a Model S with a 'Plaid Powertrain' and a new 'chassis prototype' that its CEO Elon Musk reportedly said can go faster than the "ludicrous" speed the company's vehicles currently achieve. Earlier, Musk had said that Tesla was reserving the "Plaid mode", which is a reference to Spaceballs like Tesla's other performance modes, for the next-generation Roadster.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
