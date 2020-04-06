AUTO

1-MIN READ

Tesla Shares Update on Ventilator Design That Uses Model 3 Parts: Watch Video

The Tesla ventilator prototype uses parts from the Model 3. (Photo: YouTube/Tesla)

Tesla has been working on its own design of ventilator which uses parts from a Tesla Model 3 Sedan, as can be seen in the latest video shared by the American automaker.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
While the world is working towards finding a vaccine for Coronavirus and in the meantime, controlling the spread of COVID-19, automakers have been coming to the front by lending a hand in the manufacturing of medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Tesla too has been working towards the cause and for which, they have been designing a ventilator.

Tesla Engineering just shared an update over a video about its progress with the ventilator design and they say that they have been trying to make it with as many car parts as possible. Which in this case has been parts sourced from the Tesla Model 3. The reason behind using car parts is that Tesla knows them really well, is sure about the reliability, are available with them in volume and will help them speed up the process by a huge margin.

The mixing chamber, where the hospital-grade air supply goes and the place where oxygen and air mix together, has come from a car. We can further see that the system is powered by a Tesla Model 3 infotainment system and there is also a touchscreen display which has been taken from the Model 3 as well.

The video also shows the working of the first prototype that Tesla has made and goes on to give more information about how their ventilator works. You can watch the video below.

Watch Video:

