Tesla Supercharger Coverage to Extend to All of Europe Next Year: Elon Musk
Musk told his 23.4 million followers that Tesla EV charging stations will expand to cover all of Europe, "From Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey."
Tesla is planning to expand European Supercharger station coverage. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that Tesla Supercharger coverage "will extend to 100% of Europe next year."
Tesla's CEO-influencer Elon Musk has a habit of making major announcements on social media, particularly via Twitter, and yesterday was no different. Musk told his 23.4 million followers that Tesla EV charging stations will expand to cover all of Europe, "From Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey."
Further down in the thread, he even announced that the station expansion will make its way into Africa in 2020.
The original tweet came as a response to one complaining about the lack of stations out in Dublin, Ireland.
Since the company announced in November that they're preparing the European release of the Model 3 which will come with ports compatible with the Combined Charging System (CCS), all existing Superchargers on the continent will be upgraded with the fast-charging CCS plugs before the Model 3 makes it to European streets.
And given this plan, it's likely that the new Superchargers will come with the CCS already installed.
Because this type of tech is so popular throughout the continent, the question of whether or not Tesla will open up these stations to other brands' EVs with compatible ports remains unanswered, though it seems the company has been discussing the matter with other car manufacturers.
Yes. Supercharger coverage will extend to 100% of Europe next year. From Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey. https://t.co/7FQZgLCTVJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2018
