Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tesla Supercharger Station Catches Fire in New Jersey, Reason Unknown

Earlier this year in June a Tesla Model S in a Supercharger station in Antwerp, Belgium had caught fire due to unknown reasons.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
(Image: Reuters)
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)

A Tesla Supercharger station in New Jersey caught fire due to unknown reasons and the Electric Vehicle (EV) maker is investigating the situation. The blaze broke out at a Tesla Supercharger station situated at a Wawa convenience store in Parsippany, New Jersey. Wawa is a chain of convenience stores and fuel stations that have partnered with the Electric Vehicle maker to provide Supercharger locations. Yesterday, an "issue" caused a fire at the Supercharger station located at Wawa's Parsippany, New Jersey store, Electrek reported on Monday quoting CNBC.

"Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating. Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line," a Wawa spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. Such incidents are not new. Earlier in June, a Tesla Model S car stationed at a Supercharger station in Antwerp, Belgium caught fire while hooked up to a charger without any apparent reason.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram