Tesla Supercharger Station Catches Fire in New Jersey, Reason Unknown
Earlier this year in June a Tesla Model S in a Supercharger station in Antwerp, Belgium had caught fire due to unknown reasons.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
A Tesla Supercharger station in New Jersey caught fire due to unknown reasons and the Electric Vehicle (EV) maker is investigating the situation. The blaze broke out at a Tesla Supercharger station situated at a Wawa convenience store in Parsippany, New Jersey. Wawa is a chain of convenience stores and fuel stations that have partnered with the Electric Vehicle maker to provide Supercharger locations. Yesterday, an "issue" caused a fire at the Supercharger station located at Wawa's Parsippany, New Jersey store, Electrek reported on Monday quoting CNBC.
"Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating. Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line," a Wawa spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. Such incidents are not new. Earlier in June, a Tesla Model S car stationed at a Supercharger station in Antwerp, Belgium caught fire while hooked up to a charger without any apparent reason.
