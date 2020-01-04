Tesla Surpasses Wall Street Expectations, Delivers 112,000 Electric Vehicles in Q4 2019
In its estimates, Wall Street expected Tesla to deliver 106,000 vehicles to customers during the final quarter of 2019.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
In the fourth quarter of 2019, American EV giant Tesla managed to deliver a record 112,000 vehicles globally. This significantly surpasses Wall Street’s estimates and successfully achieved CEO Elon Musk’s year-end-sales goal.
In its estimates, the Wall Street expected Tesla to deliver 106,000 vehicles to customers during the final quarter that would scrape the bounds of the company’s annual delivery goal of between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles, exhibiting a 45 to 65 per cent growth from 2018.
The company announced that it delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles last year, an impressive 50% jump from 2018. Tesla states that a car is delivered if “if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct.” reported CNBC.
The company reported that it delivered 92,550 Model 3 cars and 19,450 Model S and X vehicles during the fourth quarter. The new Shanghai plant is part of the Silicon Valley automaker's plans to bolster its presence in the world's biggest auto market and minimize the impact of the US-China trade war.
Fifteen Tesla employees who had purchased the car were the first to take delivery on Monday after the first China-made vehicles rolled off the plant's production line in October. The deliveries come a year after construction of Tesla's only plant outside the United States began. Production started in October with a target of 250,000 vehicles per year once the Model Y is added to the line-up.
