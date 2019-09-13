Tesla Teases Model S With ‘Plaid Powertrain' That Will Surpass the Current 'Ludicrous' Mode
With this new version of the Model S, the EV maker completed a 1:36.555 lap time, achieving a new record lap for a four-door sedan, which is a big improvement over the previous best time in a Tesla Model S.
The Tesla Model S was the top selling plug-in electric car worldwide in 2015 and 2016, and by the end of 2018 continued to rank as the second most-sold electric car in history after the Nissan Leaf. (Image: Reuters)
Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has released a video showing a Model S with a 'Plaid powertrain' and a new 'chassis prototype' that its CEO Elon Musk reportedly said can go faster than the "ludicrous" speed the company's vehicles currently achieve.
Musk said that they broke the fastest lap record for 4-door vehicles with a Model S at the Laguna Seca racetrack, and they are going to release a video about it soon. The automaker has now released the video, but we learn that the vehicle has been modified, Electrek reported on Wednesday.
*~ Some personal news ~*We lapped Laguna Seca @WeatherTechRcwy in 1:36.555 during advanced R&D testing of our Model S Plaid powertrain and chassis prototype(That’s a second faster than the record for a four-door sedan) pic.twitter.com/OriccK4KCZ— Tesla (@Tesla) September 12, 2019
Earlier, Musk had said that Tesla was reserving the "Plaid mode", which is a reference to Spaceballs like Tesla's other performance modes, for the next-generation Roadster.
