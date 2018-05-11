Tesla Teases Model Y in a Rare Promotional Video, Shows Roadster in Action Too

Tesla quarterly all-hands video. Love the shot of wild horses & Giga in winter https://t.co/ZGZbpSFhus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2018

Tesla likes to play it differently with their products, ideas and anything related to the technology. Tesla has just released a new video without any reason, just to glorify brand’s achievement till now. That doesn’t call for a news per se, but then, as we said earlier, Tesla likes to play it differently and the same has been done with this promotional video.If you watch up close, apart from the fast going coupes and SUVs, batteries, a gigafactory, a couple of semis and lots of intense factory workers, Tesla has intelligently teased the Model Y in the video at about 0:15-second mark and Roadster cabin at the 1:05 mark.One may argue the covered car looks like a Model 3, having the same sill and door profiles and the way the rear door shutline pairs with the rear wheel looks identical to the compact sedan. But then why would an intelligent man like Elon Musk tease something which is out in the market already?Because that’s not the Tesla Model 3 but new Tesla Model Y, which will be a sedan, and as Musk cleared the rumors, will not hit the production in the next 24 months. Elon Musk in last week's earnings call confirmed that it won't be built at the Fremont, California plant because that facility is "jammed to the gills" and "crazy packed."He said the production could take place in the Tesla's Gigafactory battery plants, including one in China. About the Model Y production rumors in 2019, he said - "The Reuters report is based on nothing. We will not be starting production of the Model Y next year. I would say it's probably closer to 24 months from now... [early] 2020 is a more likely prospect."Apart from the Model Y, one can see the Roadster interior up in acceleration runs for the first time. There’s isn't much inside the cabin other than the glossy touchscreen and the tiny twin readouts in the instrument panel.