Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter

Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2018

Elon Musk has once again confirmed to bring Tesla Motors in India by 2019, with partial operations starting next year, followed by full operations by 2020. Elon Musk confirmed the all-electric car manufacturer’s India entry on Twitter, replying to a Twitter user’s query on the expansion of the Tesla brand outside of current areas of operations. Elon Musk said - “Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020.”This is not the first time the dynamic leader has confirmed his plans to enter India by 2019. Musk earlier had stated "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately" and also said "Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should."If Tesla decides to come to India, Model 3 would be their 1st product as it is the most affordable Tesla car ever. We did a first look review of the Model 3 at the Paris Motor Show 2018 and here's the video -The Space X CEO had even impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the power ball technology of Tesla Motors. PM Modi was given a presentation by Musk on the revolutionary technologies in the works and how Tesla cars plan to change the face of the automobile industry. In fact, an all-electric Tesla Model X SUV was seen on the roads of Mumbai last year as well.Also, Elon Musk might be making a trip to India in 2019 as he mentioned while replying to a tweet asking him about when he is planning to visit India.