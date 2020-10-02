‘Tesla to Enter India Next Year,’ says CEO Elon Musk for Third Year in a Row

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk has indicated that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021. "Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

This won’t be the first time that Elon Musk has said that Tesla will be coming to India. In 2018, the CEO of the electric car company had said on Twitter that Tesla could be “hopefully” be entering India next year, in 2019. This was followed by a statement issued by IIT Madras in 2019, which mentioned that Elon Musk had said that the company’s entry to our country “is probably going to happen in a year’s time.”

If Tesla is coming to India, its entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focused on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Last year, Musk had also mentioned about coming to India in response to someone on Twitter who asked: "What about India sir?".

"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he said in March 2019.

