Coronavirus Outbreak: Tesla Car Owners in China to Get Free Supercharging Facility

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus by means of refuelling your Tesla, the company is offering free supercharging to owners until the outbreak has subdued. As first reported by Electrek, Tesla owners located in China are receiving notifications on their vehicle displays stating that all supercharging is free until the coronavirus epidemic is under control. The message was originally in Chinese but can be read in approximative English here:

"In order to facilitate your travel during the outbreak of the epidemic, from now on, we will temporarily open all Tesla vehicles to charge at the supercharging station for free until the epidemic is resolved. We hope that during this extraordinary period, you will be able to efficiently replenish electricity when needed and use the car smoothly. After the epidemic eases, we will notify you again before restoring your vehicle to its initial configuration. We hope to provide you with a modest force. Tesla has the final decision and interpretation of this event".

Thus far, over 4000 people have been infected with the virus and over 100 have died. As a result, public events, transportation, and facilities have been cancelled or shut down to reduce the spread of the disease. As a result, more people will likely have to travel in private cars.

Tesla has previously taken similar measures when disasters have struck over the years including when Hurricane Irma, Florence, and Dorian hit, as well as in particular areas that were affected by California's wildfires. Free supercharging in China is expected to continue until the outbreak has been controlled.

