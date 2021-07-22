Tesla to Open its Superchargers to Other Electric Vehicles Starting This Year: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the company is opening up its Supercharger network to other EVs later this year. According to Musk, Tesla has created its own connector, as there was no standard back then and Tesla was the only maker of long-range electric cars. “It’s one fairly slim connector for both low and high power charging," Musk wrote on Twitter. As of May, Tesla’s Supercharger network has reached a total of 25,000 chargers — a big milestone for the fast-charging network.

“That said, we’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," he added.

At the end of 2020, Tesla had over 20,000 charging stalls at over 2,100 Supercharging stations around the world.

Engadget reports that opening up its network to other companies won’t be simple, seeing as Tesla uses a proprietary connector in North America.

It has to make sure the stations will work across brands and that a secure software handshake between a non-Tesla car and a Supercharger is possible, the report said.

Tesla has made remained prominent in headlines since the past several weeks. And one of the biggest issue was when Elon Musk announced that Tesla won’t be accepting Bitcoin payments for its cars anymore. However, that was repealed recently as Tesla is gearing up to start bringing in Bitcoin as a mode of payment again. This is most likely the path that the electric-car maker is taking, but not before the company does some due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the crypto asset. This was as per a statement issued by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk at an event on Wednesday. This comes just around two months after the tech titan said the company would not be accepting Bitcoin for its car purchases. Musk made the announcement at the Bitcoin conference called, ‘The B Word’. He said, “I wanted a little bit more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50 per cent, and that there is a trend towards increasing that number, and if so, Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin.”

After the conference, Bitcoin was up by 8 per cent at $32,160.16 and Ether was up by 11 per cent at $1,993.36, according to Reuters. The shares owned by Tesla were apparently down by 0.8 per cent at $655.30 in the extended trading said the report. As it stands on Thursday, the price of Bitcoin on coin market cap is $31,938.79 per cent at the time of writing this article. It was up by 6.81 per cent over the last 24 hours. Ethereum was up by 9.46 per cent over the past day and stood at $1,976.00.

