1-min read

Tesla to Recall 8,898 Vehicles in China From June 28: China Quality Watchdog

The company said in the original announcement that the bolts could corrode in very cold climates.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2018, 7:25 PM IST
Tesla to Recall 8,898 Vehicles in China From June 28: China Quality Watchdog
Tesla logo. (Photo: Reuters)
China's quality watchdog said on Monday that Tesla Inc will recall a total of 8,898 Model S vehicles in the country starting on June 28, as part of a broader, global recall announced last month.

Tesla said on March 29 that it would voluntarily recall about 123,000 Model S sedans built before April 2016 and sold globally in order to replace bolts in the power steering component. The company said in the original announcement that the bolts could corrode in very cold climates. A failure would result in a loss of power steering assist, the company said.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
