Tesla, the US electric vehicle and world’s most valuable automaker will soon start its India innings with its first showroom cum office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel-Worli business district. As per a report, the Elon Musk-led brand that has been eyeing the Indian market for long now has zeroed in on Mumbai’s posh locality to set up its first India office including a retail outlet.

While Tesla has already registered its office in Bengaluru, a new report now says that the ops will start from Mumbai. It’s possible that Bengaluru will be Tesla’s India HQ while Mumbai will become its regional office. After Musk confirmed Tesla’s arrival in India, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa declared in February that the US-based electric vehicle and clean energy company will set up its production unit here.

Just a few days ago, the California-based company hired top executives in the country who has taken charge of some of its operations in the country. The company has onboarded IIM Bangalore alumnus Manuj Khurana as Policy and Business Development head for India operations.

The company has hired Nishant as Charging Manager who will head the supercharging, destination charging and home charging business for Tesla India. He was earlier head of Charging Infrastructure and Energy Storage at homegrown electric vehicle company Ather Energy.

Tesla India now has a Country HR Leader in Chithra Thomas who earlier worked at Walmart and Reliance Retail.

“Tesla India is moving full speed ahead with building local team. We are excited to see the progress. Hoping to see you (Musk) in India when @Tesla delivers the first cars," Tesla Club India said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Breaking his silence after the news broke that Tesla has finally entered India by registering it as a company in Bengaluru, Musk said on January 13 that he is on the way to fulfil his promise to let electric cars run on the roads of India.

