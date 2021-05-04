Tesla Under EPA Investigation for Failing to Report Vehicle Coating Emissions

US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla has come under investigation for allegedly not adhering to hazardous air pollutant norms by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The investigation, however, is not associated with tailpipe discharges but is involved with the exterior coating on vehicles after the painting process. The car manufacturer has supposedly failed to prove that its exterior coatings comply with dangerous air pollutant controls which made the Environmental Protection Agency initiate an investigation.

The information has been revealed by Tesla in its newest quarterly report, announced earlier this week, according to news reports.

Registered under Part II, Item 1 Legal Proceedings the report states, “In April 2021, we got a notice from the Environmental Protection Agency (the EPA claiming that the company has failed to furnish records showing compliance with specific requirements under the relevant National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants under the Clean Air Act of 1963, as amended, linked with the Surface Coating of Light-Duty Trucks regulations and Automobiles.”

Tesla does not have any formal documentation related to the composition of the coating or the process on its official website. As per the norms set by the administration of California, the usage of volatile organic compounds in automotive coatings is restricted to a certain limit. The other states in the United States have also set similar norms that could result in other automakers also coming under the eye of Environment Protection Agencies in the near future.

Also Watch:

Tesla has replied to all information requests from the agency and disproves the allegations. While the result of this matter cannot be concluded at this time, it is not currently anticipated to impact our business.

It is however, unclear as what kind of proof of compliance has been submitted to the agency by Tesla. As per speculations, it could be about specific chemicals utilized in the coating or can include the process involved with surface coating application.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here