Tesla Unveils Electric ‘Cybertruck' in LA, Inspired From Blade Runner Movie

Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy about talking up the company's very first pickup truck; he's described the model as "futuristic-like cyberpunk," "an armored personnel carrier from the future," "heart-stopping," and "the coolest car [he's] ever seen." After all this hype, Musk has finally unveiled the "Cybertruck" in LA, and it looks like nothing on road.

Ahead of unveiling the vehicle, Elon Musk published a tweet revealing a clip of the opening titles of "Blade Runner," the movie that seems to be one of Musk's primary design inspirations for the vehicle. In terms of design, the truck is too obscure to make sense as it is not a typical pickup truck but looks something out of the future.

In the past, Musk has revealed a handful of specs about the cybertruck including its starting price of about $50,000, distance range up to 500 miles, and a dual motor all-wheel drive with "crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load." It's expected to have power outlets integrated into the body that can power heavy duty power tools without a generator.

In any case, the entire vehicle and any variants will finally have the wraps taken off in just a few weeks. Considering Musk's tweet history, it's likely to best to take his publications about the specs with a grain of salt.

With Inputs from AFP Relaxnews

