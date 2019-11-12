Take the pledge to vote

Tesla Unveils First Made-in-China Model 3 Sedan From Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai

The Shanghai Gigafactory is Tesla's first assembly plant outside of the US and the first wholly-owned foreign auto factory in China.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Tesla Unveils First Made-in-China Model 3 Sedan From Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai
Tesla Model 3. (Photo: Reuters)

Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has unveiled its first Model 3 made-in-China at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai and started to give media test drives of the vehicle. Tesla has been expected to focus on Model 3 production at its Shanghai automotive factory, where it mulls producing as many as 3,000 vehicles per week next year, Teslarati reported recently. The Shanghai Gigafactory is Tesla's first assembly plant outside of the US and the first wholly-owned foreign auto factory in China. Last month, the automaker confirmed that it has produced full vehicles at Gigafactory Shanghai as part of its trial production.

"We are already producing full vehicles on a trial basis, from the body, to paint and to the general assembly, at Gigafactory Shanghai. We have cleared initial milestones toward our manufacturing license and are working toward finalizing the license and meeting other governmental requirements before we begin ramping production and delivery of vehicles from Shanghai," the company said. Additionally, the company's CEO Elon Musk has recently announced that he will unveil Tesla electric pickup truck dubbed as 'Cybertruck' on November 21 at an event in Los Angeles.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
