English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Upgrades Model S, X Cars, Brings Backs Cheaper Variants
Earlier in April, Tesla reported fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, with figures for the Model S sedans and Model X SUVs more-than-halving compared with the preceding quarter.
Tesla Model X in Mumbai. (Image: automobiliardent)
Loading...
Tesla Inc, struggling with delay in delivery of its higher-priced Model S and X luxury cars, said it will bring back lower-priced options for those cars and roll out upgrades to improve their driving range and re-charging speed. The company, striving to improve margins and post a profit later this year, has laid off workers including about half of the team hired to deliver cars in the United States, and said it would close stores to lower costs. Tesla has since said it will keep higher-volume stores open, while announcing a 3 percent price increase on some models.
The upgrades include a new drivetrain design and a new adaptive suspension system, increasing each vehicle's driving range, the company said in a blog post ahead of its first-quarter results earlier. With the upgrades, the long-range version of Model S and X can now travel 370 miles (595.5 km) and 325 miles, respectively, on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cycle.
The lower-priced options, or the 'standard range' versions, of Model X and Model S were available for purchase on Tesla's website after an earlier announcement for $83,000 and $78,000, respectively. Estimated delivery of both cars was set for May.
Earlier in April, Tesla reported fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, with figures for the Model S sedans and Model X SUVs more-than-halving compared with the preceding quarter.
The Silicon Valley carmaker has faced a range of challenges over the past year as one of the leaders in electric vehicle technology sought to ramp up production, deliveries and sales of the Model 3 sedan seen as crucial to its long-term profitability.
The upgrades include a new drivetrain design and a new adaptive suspension system, increasing each vehicle's driving range, the company said in a blog post ahead of its first-quarter results earlier. With the upgrades, the long-range version of Model S and X can now travel 370 miles (595.5 km) and 325 miles, respectively, on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cycle.
The lower-priced options, or the 'standard range' versions, of Model X and Model S were available for purchase on Tesla's website after an earlier announcement for $83,000 and $78,000, respectively. Estimated delivery of both cars was set for May.
Earlier in April, Tesla reported fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, with figures for the Model S sedans and Model X SUVs more-than-halving compared with the preceding quarter.
The Silicon Valley carmaker has faced a range of challenges over the past year as one of the leaders in electric vehicle technology sought to ramp up production, deliveries and sales of the Model 3 sedan seen as crucial to its long-term profitability.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SOTY 2's New Song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan has Tiger, Ananya, Tara Stomp Grapes for No Reason
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- This Newlywed Couple Sang Jagjit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' With a Personal Twist
- PUBG Mobile: Here's How to Collect Special Easter Eggs and What do They do
- Toyota Badged Baleno Premium Hatchback to be Called Glanza, Launch in June 2019 - Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results