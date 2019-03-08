English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
At this rate of 250 KW, a Model 3 can potentially recover up to 120km of charge in just five minutes.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Tesla has unveiled the third-generation version of its Supercharger charging station, designed to power up electric vehicles as quickly as possible. This V3 model, which has the same appearance as its predecessors, supports peak rates of up to 250kW per car. At this rate, a Model 3 can potentially recover up to 120km of charge in just five minutes. A full charge could thus take less than 20 minutes.
The aim is to cut charging time by around 50 percent compared to previous charging stations, further boosting mobility. A first public beta site is set to open in the US followed by a wider-scale roll-out due this year.
Tesla is also introducing a new feature called "On-Route Battery Warmup," intelligently heating the battery to the optimal temperature for charging, saving users a few precious minutes.
Only the latest-generation batteries used in the Model 3 and the future Model Y will be able to benefit from this ultra-fast charging. The Model S and X are, however, in line for software updates to boost charging speeds.
Tesla boasts over 12,000 charging stations in North America, Europe and Asia. Now, more than 99 percent of the US population is covered by the Tesla network, with similar coverage anticipated for Europe by the end of 2019.
The aim is to cut charging time by around 50 percent compared to previous charging stations, further boosting mobility. A first public beta site is set to open in the US followed by a wider-scale roll-out due this year.
Tesla is also introducing a new feature called "On-Route Battery Warmup," intelligently heating the battery to the optimal temperature for charging, saving users a few precious minutes.
Only the latest-generation batteries used in the Model 3 and the future Model Y will be able to benefit from this ultra-fast charging. The Model S and X are, however, in line for software updates to boost charging speeds.
Tesla boasts over 12,000 charging stations in North America, Europe and Asia. Now, more than 99 percent of the US population is covered by the Tesla network, with similar coverage anticipated for Europe by the end of 2019.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
- International Women's Day 2019: Idea Launches Mobile Based Safety Service 'Idea Sakhi' For Women
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results