Tesla Walks Back its Plan to Close Most Showrooms
Tesla now says it closed 10 per cent of its stores, but a few of those will be reopened. Another 20 per cent are being evaluated and some could stay open.
Tesla logo. Image used for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Tesla is walking back its plan to close most of its showrooms worldwide. The company said that it's still shifting to online sales, but it won't close as many stores as originally thought. Tesla announced last month that it would shutter most of its stores to cut costs so it could make money on the $35,000 Model 3 electric car.
The $35,000 base Model 3 will still be available but the company will raise prices 3 per cent on all other models. Tesla now says it closed 10 per cent of its stores, but a few of those will be reopened. Another 20 per cent are being evaluated and some could stay open. The company gave no numbers. It had 378 stores and service centres worldwide and about 100 U.S. stores.
