English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tesla Walks Back its Plan to Close Most Showrooms

Tesla now says it closed 10 per cent of its stores, but a few of those will be reopened. Another 20 per cent are being evaluated and some could stay open.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tesla Walks Back its Plan to Close Most Showrooms
Tesla logo. Image used for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Tesla is walking back its plan to close most of its showrooms worldwide. The company said that it's still shifting to online sales, but it won't close as many stores as originally thought. Tesla announced last month that it would shutter most of its stores to cut costs so it could make money on the $35,000 Model 3 electric car.

The $35,000 base Model 3 will still be available but the company will raise prices 3 per cent on all other models. Tesla now says it closed 10 per cent of its stores, but a few of those will be reopened. Another 20 per cent are being evaluated and some could stay open. The company gave no numbers. It had 378 stores and service centres worldwide and about 100 U.S. stores.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram