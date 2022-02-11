Tesla Welcome But Make-in-China and Sell-in-India Not “Digestible”: Gadkari

CNN-News18 had recently spoken to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari about the electric vehicle future in India. Gadkari revealed that he had an interaction with the India head of Tesla recently to convince them to set up their own plant here given that India is a huge market. He said, “Tesla is welcome, but making in China and selling in India is not a digestible concept."

In fact, Gadkari requested Tesla to set up their own plant in India, as they are bound to get quality production value and good sales. He also mentioned how there’s a movement towards green hydrogen, and how it very well could be the fuel for the future. In fact, Gadkari firmly believes that electric vehicles will cost as other internal combustion automobiles, in the next two years. He also believes that India will be the number one manufacturing hub for automobiles in the world within five years.

The government had earlier questioned electric car company Tesla’s business practices, of seeking tax breaks to use the Indian market to sell its products, but not wanting to set up manufacturing facilities in the country which can generate thousands of jobs.

“We can’t grant subsidies or relaxation in taxes to the said company as they don’t want to set-up their manufacturing and other operation bases here. Why should we favour a company which creates jobs in China and mints profit from our markets? Our Prime Minister has a vision for all such foreign companies, if you want to sell your product in our country, then manufacture them here only," Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishna Pal Gujjar told the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Shiv Sena member Vinayak Bhaurao Raut.

The minister informed the house that Tesla hasn’t shown any interest in any of the government’s schemes for electric vehicles.

“The said company has not participated in any of our schemes, and that cleared their intentions that Tesla only wants to exploit our market to mint profit, but will refrain from setting up manufacturing units here. If they manufacture their electric cars in China, thousands of jobs will be created there, not for Indian youths here," he said.

